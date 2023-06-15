Jeep Compass S 4x4: Quick Review

We recently clocked 2,800 km on a Jeep Compass S 4x4 AT in a span of 10 days
The SUV comes with soft touch plastics that give a premium feel. It could have been better if Jeep would have used dual-tone upholstery for the cabin.
There is ample amount of space in the cabin for four people and the seats are also quite comfortable.
A special mention goes to the front ventilated seats and the recline angle and under-thigh support of the rear seats.
The 2.0-litre ditre diesel engine pulls strongly after 2,000 rpm. It even delivers decent fuel efficiency if driven with a light foot.
The 8-speed gearbox is the weak link. It is quite slow to respond even if the driver takes manual control.
The 438 litre boot space is square shaped and can gobble luggage of four people.
The ride quality and handling are what impressed me the most.
There is no up and down movement while doing triple digit speeds on the highways. In the mountain roads, Compass almost feels like a large hatchback. There is very minimal body roll.