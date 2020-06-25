Jaguar Land Rover to help build world's first high-powered wireless taxi service

Jaguar Land Rover has agreed to support Oslo to build the world's first high-powered wireless taxi service. The carmaker will join Oslo's programme called 'ElectriCity' along with Nordic's largest taxi operator Cabonline, the region’s largest charge point operator Fortum Recharge and US technology developer Momentum Dynamics.

JLR has said it will provide 25 I-Pace models to Cabonline as the brand's performance SUVs are the ideal vehicles to drive the initiative of wireless charging technology.

Fortum Recharge identified the need for a more efficient charging experience for taxi drivers in Oslo. The company claimed the drivers need a charging system that does not take them off route during their working hours. Through this project, multiple charging plates rated at 50-75 kilowatts each will be installed in the ground in series at pick-up-drop-off points of taxis. The induction-based system will use no cable or no physical connection between charger and vehicle, engaging the taxis automatically while waiting in queue for the next fare and providing on average 6-8 minutes of energy per each charge up to 50kW.

JLR stated that this will help the taxis receive multiple charges throughout the day, maintaining a high battery state of charge and the ability to remain in 24/7 service without driving range restrictions.

The carmaker aims for a future of zero emissions, zero accidents and zero congestion, and being a part of 'ElectriCity' project is a part of its this ambition. CEO Ralf Speth said in a press statement, “We’re extremely proud of our track record in electrification and we’re committed to making electric vehicles easier to own and use. The taxi industry is the ideal test bed for wireless charging, and indeed for high-mileage electric mobility across the board."

Oslo plans to make its cab system emission free as early as 2024. In fact, Norway wants to go even further and is mandating that all new cars sold in the country by 2025 are zero emission.