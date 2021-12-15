Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > It's Canada and Mexico in tag-team threat to US over EV tax credits
File photo used for representational purpose.

It's Canada and Mexico in tag-team threat to US over EV tax credits

2 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2021, 09:28 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The Build Back Better Act worth $1.75 trillion proposes additional tex credit for electric vehicles made by union workers within the US.

  • Canada and Mexico are vehemently opposed to this and say it is against the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

The Joe Biden administration has been pushing for electric vehicles to be manufactured in the United States and the Build Back Better Act worth $1.75 trillion has a provision according to which there would be tax credit on EVs made in the country by union workers. Canada and Mexico, however, have made their respective angst known loud and clear at what is being termed by many in these two countries as a ‘discriminatory’ move.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

A buyer in the US can look forward to tax credit of up to $7,500 if purchasing an EV. But if the same EV has been union-made within US borders, there is also an additional tax credit worth $4,500. While the idea is to both popularize EVs among US buyers as well as ensure that the EV movement generates more and more jobs for Americans, Canada and Mexico aren't too pleased and cite trade agreements with the US.

Canada's Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, in a letter to US senators, stated that Ottawa is 'deeply concerned' by the EV tax credit that has been proposed in the Build Back Better Act. The letter said that this move violets the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and is being seen as a major threat to the Canadian automotive industry. (Read more here)

While Canada has cleared that it will take retaliatory action if the proposal is passed, Mexico too is digging in heels for a confrontation. "This bill is not consistent with the US obligations under the TMC and the rules of World Trade Organization. We would apply trade reprisals," said Tatiana Clouthier, Mexico's Secretary of the Economy. Several American and European car makers have factories in Mexico and there is mounting concern that EVs manufactured here would lose ground against EVs manufactured by unions within the US. (Read more here)

And it isn't as if non-union auto brands are happy either. The likes of Toyota and Tesla have already made their views clear about the proposals in the bill.

 

  • First Published Date : 15 Dec 2021, 09:28 AM IST