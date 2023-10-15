Israeli man claims Tesla car saved his life from Hamas gunmen

An Israeli man claimed that he was able to escape Hamas gunmen and save his life in his Tesla car. The resident of Kibbutz Mefalsim was driving his Model 3 Performance when a group of militants started firing bullets on him. They targeted the front and back of the vehicle, hoping to set the engine and fuel tank on fire but did not realize that it was an electric car.

His statement was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the Head of Israel's Freedom Party. The victim explained that due to the 530+ hp and dual drive technology of the Tesla, he was able to escape the 150 hp Toyota diesel truck which was being used by the militants to chase him. Despite flat tyres, his Tesla accelerated and managed to keep him on the go. “I drove at a speed of 112 mph with flat tires," he was quoted as saying.

Replying to the social media post, Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote, "Glad he made it!"

The bullets still hit the man's hands and legs while one even entered the skull but the determined driver managed to reach the hospital gates in his Tesla. “The tires started to crumble, but the dual drive balanced out the wheels, some of which were already on the rims. According to the app, I continued to drive at around 110 mph," he said while at the hospital.

The car suffered a total of 100 bullet holes and the front window remained cracked all the way but did not disintegrate. Later, the rescue team smashed the windows of the car to get him out and transfer him to treatment.

The image of the damaged Tesla car with blood on the floor was shared by the family of the victim. An ongoing armed conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant groups led by Hamas started on October 7, 2023, and has led to severe destruction and loss of human life.

