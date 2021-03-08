On International Women’s Day, a group of 50 female automotive journalists from 38 countries will put their minds together to judge what women found the best car to drive around in 2020. The final judgement is going to be announced today, March 8, coinciding with the International Women’s Day 2021.

The jury has already finalised the winner in nine categories. They range from urban cars to more adventurous 4X4 or even the sports car categories.

Peugeot 208 has emerged as the best 'Urban Car', while Peugeot 2008 won the best 'Urban SUV' award. Peugeot 208 made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show back in 2019. The 2019 Peugeot 208 is based on the carmaker’s Common Modular Platform (CMP). It comes with a choice of either a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine or a 1.5-litre four-cylinder Diesel engine. The car is offered with a 5-speed and a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Skoda Octavia has won first place in the 'Family Car' category at the 2020 Women's World Car of the Year Awards. This is the Czech manufacturer's first victory in the tenth edition. As one of the nine category winners, the Skoda bestseller is also up for the overall title.

In the SUV categories, Land Rover Defender was awarded the best ‘Medium SUV’ while Kia Sorento bagged the best ‘Large SUV’ award.

Amongst the electric vehicles, the all-women jury found Honda e as the best EV to drive around.

In the best Luxury car segment, Lexus LC500 cabrio was the top choice, while Ferrari’s F8 Spider emerged as the most popular in the best Sports Car segment.