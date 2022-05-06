HT Auto
Home Auto News India's Mahindra Group Weighs Splitting Auto Business Into 3 Units

India's Mahindra Group weighs splitting auto business into 3 units

Mahindra Group has begun a restructuring process to split its automobiles business into three separate units.
By :
| Updated on: 06 May 2022, 03:44 PM
The new Thar (left) and XUV700 have been runaway hit models from Mahindra camp in recent times.
The new Thar (left) and XUV700 have been runaway hit models from Mahindra camp in recent times.
The new Thar (left) and XUV700 have been runaway hit models from Mahindra camp in recent times.
The new Thar (left) and XUV700 have been runaway hit models from Mahindra camp in recent times.

Indian auto-to-technology conglomerate Mahindra Group has begun a restructuring process to split its automobiles business into three separate units, the Economic Times reported on Friday.

The exercise, which is in the early stages, is aimed at splitting the auto operations into electric vehicle (EV), tractor and passenger vehicle businesses via a demerger process, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the talks.

Mahindra Group is also seeking funds for the EV unit and will club it with Italian design house Automobili Pininfarina to form a separate company, according to the report.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
₹ 6 to 8 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Mahindra E2o-plus (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra E2o-plus
Electric | Automatic
₹ 7.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹ 7.96 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
₹ 8.25 to 10 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details

Mahindra did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

First Published Date: 06 May 2022, 03:44 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra Group
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech
Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025
The new Horwin SK3 gets a 72V36Ah battery pack which juices up its 3.1kW motor with 6.3kW power output.
2022 Horwin SK3 e-scooter launched with 300km, TFT display, cruise control
The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes with a perfect blend between digital elements and analogue era themes.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

CATL planning EV battery production in United States: Sources
CATL planning EV battery production in United States: Sources
India's Mahindra Group weighs splitting auto business into 3 units
India's Mahindra Group weighs splitting auto business into 3 units
Hero XPulse 200 4V receives new projector headlight setup
Hero XPulse 200 4V receives new projector headlight setup
Volkswagen, Microsoft join hands to introduce augmented reality HoloLens in cars
Volkswagen, Microsoft join hands to introduce augmented reality HoloLens in cars
2022 KTM 390 Adventure launched in India with riding modes
2022 KTM 390 Adventure launched in India with riding modes

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city