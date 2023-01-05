India's first-ever Formula E World Championship to take place on Feb 11

The first-ever ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race for India will be held in Hyderabad on February 11 and the sale of tickets for the event is already underway. The first ticket of the event was booked by Telangana Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration), Arvind Kumar. He said that the event has been witnessing tremendous growth and that Hyderabad has also won the 'world green city award' recently.

The race taking place in Hyderabad on February 11 will be the fourth race of the season 9 of Formula E, with the first three being held in Mexico City and Riyadh (second and third). It will see participation of a total of 11 teams with 22 cars, which include some of the top racing companies. The track is about 2.8 kilometres long. “I can assure you that it's going to be state of the art racing," a senior official told PTI.

A total of about 22,500 tickets for the race event would be available for booking online. The official promoter of the Formula E race in India is private firm Ace Nxt Gen, in partnership with Formula E and the Telangana government.

Formula E is the apex motorsport in the electric vehicle arena, just like Formula One for ICE vehicles. Besides India, Formula E will also make its way to Brazil for the first time next year. Brazil will host a race on 25th March next year, as revealed by Formula E and FIA's provisional calendar for the upcoming ninth season 2022-23.

Earlier this year, the Telangana government and Formula E officials had signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) in Hyderabad to host the race. The Telangana government also reportedly intends to make the state a hub for electric vehicles and the Formula E race will go a long way in helping it to achieve that goal.

