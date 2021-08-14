Indian Oil aims to install 100 EV charging points in its outlets in this state

Indian Oil is planning to set up electric vehicle charging points at hundred of its outlets across Maharashtra, including five in the Marathwada region, informed a senior official recently. A report by PTI stated an event that was attended by the general manager (Retail Sales) Ajay Ajay Kumar Shrivastav in Aurangabad were setting up of fuel pump with electric charging points and a Khadi outlet under the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ move was mentioned.

Shrivastav shared that this initiative has been taken for this pump after the mentioned initiative. “We have added a facility of charging electric vehicles here after the announcement of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative on this pump," he was quoted in the report.

He also informed that Indian Oil is planning to install nearly 100 electric vehicle charging facilities across the state by the end of this financial year. “Five will be installed in the Marathwada region. Wherever needed, the charging guns will be upgraded from 15 KW capacities to 45 KW. If needed we can install a new facility also," he added. Shrivastav also discussed fuel sales. “The sale of petrol has reached to the pre-COVID-19 situation but there is still a shortfall of 5-6 per cent in terms of diesel sale," he conveyed.

An official informed that Indian Oil Head (Maharashtra Office) Anirban Ghosh inaugurated the pump through an online medium in the presence of DYSP Vishal Nehul. The PTI report also stated that the Aurangabad rural police-run outlet that became operational last year is the only outlet selected in 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across Maharashtra.

