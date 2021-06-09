Volvo C40 Recharge is the first model in the company's history to be designed as pure electric only and represents the future of Volvo Cars that aims to go fully electric by 2030. The C40 Recharge, however, has been built upon the fundamentals of its sibling XC40, borrowing various design elements from it.

The familiarity of XC40 is mirrored in individual details of the latest offering from Volvo. The signature Thor’s Hammer headlights have been suppplemented with new pixel LEDs, which automatically adjust to light conditions and switch on and off automatically to optimise the light pattern. The vertical rear lights have been segmented, creating a modern take on a classic design.