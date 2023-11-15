World Cup semi-final: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory on roads to avoid

HT Auto
Mumbai Police has issued traffic advisory for Wednesday, November 15, ahead of the ICC World Cup Cricket semi-final match between India and New Zealand to be held at the Wankhede Stadium. The traffic guidelines issued by the city's police administration has outlined traffic arrangements for citizens and spectators. The advisory will remain effective from 11 am today till midnight, or after the match is over. Here is a quick look at roads to avoid and parking spaces available in and around Wankhede Stadium for those venturing out in Mumbai today.

World Cup semi-final traffic advisory
Vehicles parked at Marine Drive as it is being temporarily converted into a parking lot due cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. (Vijay Gohil)
World Cup semi-final traffic advisory
India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final: Parking Restrictions

The traffic advisory issued by Mumbai Police says that traffic restrictions will be in place till the match ends at "C" Road North side from its junction on NS Road up to its junction with "E" Road, "D" Road from its junction on NS Road up to its junction with "E" Road, "E" Road from the junction of "D" Road up to "C" Road junction, "E" Cross Road from the junction up to "Anuvrat" junction, "F" Road from the junction of N.S.Road to the junction of "H" road, "H" Road from the junction of "F" Road to the junction of "G" Road, NS Road (South and Northbound) from Mafatlal Bath Signal to Air India Junction and "Anuvrat" Chowk to B.D Somani Junction(G road).

India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final: Changes in the routine traffic pattern

The traffic advisory also says that 'D' Road shall be one way (from West to East) for vehicular traffic from its junction at NS Road (Marine Drive) towards the junction of "E" & "C" Road. "E" Road shall be One Way (North-South Bound) for all types of vehicular traffic from the Junction of 'D' Road towards its junction of 'B' Road.

India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final: Parking options

Since Wankhede Stadium, the venue for the World Cup semi-final match, does not has its own parking area, Mumbai Police has advised fans heading to the stadium should get down at designated areas and walk. For those having tickets for Gate Numbers 01, 02 and 07 need to get off at Churchgate station and walk towards 'D' Road, spectators having tickets of Gate Numbers 04 and 05A should get down at Marine Lines station and walk towards 'F' Road, those with tickets for Gate Number 03 should get down at Churchgate station and walk towards NS Road footpath. Fans heading to Wankhede Stadium today have been advised to park their vehicles near Churchgate station by showing their tickets at the gate of pay and parking places to avail free parking.

