India gets 250 solar-powered charging stations, Telangana gets biggest share

Atum Charge says these stations would reduce the dependence on supply through thermal sources.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Apr 2022, 11:49 AM
Atum Charge, the country's first 100% self-sustaining, solar-powered charging station, informed on Tuesday that it has installed 250 universal electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country with  Telangana getting 48 of these, followed by Tamil Nadu with 44, Maharashtra with 36, Odisha with 24, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka with 23, Uttar Pradesh with 15 and Haryana with 14. These one-of-a-kind EV charging station make use of electricity-generating solar roofs.

In a press statement, Atun Charge informs that while conventional charging stations make use of electricity generated from thermal power, its charging stations are self-sustaining and do not add to the strain on the power grid. It is further predicted that with a gradual rise in the number of EVs in India, conventional charging stations would increasingly put pressure on power generation but use of solar power will subside this by a significant degree. “The steady phasing out of thermal power stations and replacing them with solar powered stations is our end goal. We aim for zero emissions, net zero facilities, a sustainable network, and a greener forever. Change has begun and the wheel is ours to steer," says Vamsi Gaddam, Founder of Atum Charge.

The 250 solar-powered charging stattions have been established with a focus on Tier I and Tier II cities. Approximately 200 square feet of space is required for each station which takes around two weeks for complete installation. The cost, the company says, depends on the available area.

And in order to further help the sustainable nature of other charging stations, Atum Charge states it is partnering with other owners to supply the solar roof.

First Published Date: 05 Apr 2022, 11:49 AM IST
TAGS: EV Electric vehicle Electric scooter Electric motorcycle
