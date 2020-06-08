Lamborghini supercars may be known for their speed but the company has taken quite some time to restart its dealerships in India. This is because close attention to all safety protocols were carefully assessed before a decision on dealerships in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru could be taken.

On Monday, Lamborghini India announced that its dealerships have once again opened shutters and have been told to follow the guidelines issued by not just the central and the state governments but also those from Lamborghini Sicurezza. "We are happy to announce the reopening of our Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru dealerships, keeping to the utmost stringent and government approved guidelines and measures," said Sharad Agarwal, Head at Automobili Lamborghini India. "The well-being of all our employees, customers, and dealership visitors are of our highest priority and hence we have implemented health and safety benchmarks across our showrooms and workshops."

Globally, all production activities at Lamborghini factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese in Italy had resumed on May 4. The company had then proceeded to conduct a virtual launch of Huracán EVO RWD Spyder.