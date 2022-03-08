In pics: Volkswagen Virtus breaks cover, to rival Skoda Slavia in sedan segment
Volkswagen Virtus will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Skoda Slavia.Volkswagen Virtus will replace Vento in the range.
Volkswagen India revealed its all-new mid-size sedan Volkswagen Virtus that will replace Vento. This new car will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Skoda Slavia.
Volkswagen Virtus is 4,561 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width and offers a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. The sedan will feature a boot space of 521 litres capacity. Volkswagen claims it is the biggest car in the sedan segment.
The new Volkswagen Virtus will come with a clean front grille with a shiny chrome lining along with sharp LED projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. The bumper will have a black mesh with chrome accents.
The new sedan will come with a glossy black rear spoiler and a dual-tone roof. Volkswagen Virtus also gets a GT badge.
The Volkswagen Virtus sedan will get 16-inch razor black alloy wheels, turn indicators ORVMs, clean sheet visual appearance and character lines at the lower body.
Coming to the technical specs, the Volkswagen Virtus will come with two engine options, a 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine with ACT and a 1.0-litre TSI engine. The Performance line variant can generate power of 150 PS and peak torque of 250 Nm while the Dynamic line variant will offer 115 PS of power along with 178 Nm of torque.
Volkswagen Virtus in the interior has a 20.32 cm digital cockpit, a 25.65cm touchscreen infotainment display with a flat-bottom steering wheel. It also features a digital instrument cluster.
It offers enough space for the knick-knacks of the passengers onboard.
The interior will also sport a dual-tone theme. Volkswagen Virtus' transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed automatic torque converter and a seven-speed DSG. Coming to safety, it will feature six airbags, electronic stability control, multi-collision brakes, hill hold control, tyre pressure deflation warning. the company claims the side impact protection beam in doors and impact-absorbing body components make the car much safer.
The infotainment screen inside the car comes with a host of connectivity features as well as a navigation option.
First Published Date: 08 Mar 2022, 01:09 PM IST
