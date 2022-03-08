HT Auto
Home Auto News In Pics: Volkswagen Virtus Breaks Cover, To Rival Skoda Slavia In Sedan Segment

In pics: Volkswagen Virtus breaks cover, to rival Skoda Slavia in sedan segment

Volkswagen Virtus will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Skoda Slavia.Volkswagen Virtus will replace Vento in the range. 
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Mar 2022, 01:09 PM
Volkswagen India revealed its all-new mid-size sedan Volkswagen Virtus that will replace Vento. This new car will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Skoda Slavia. 
1/10 Volkswagen India revealed its all-new mid-size sedan Volkswagen Virtus that will replace Vento. This new car will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Skoda Slavia. 
In pics: Volkswagen Virtus breaks cover, to rival Skoda Slavia in sedan segment
Volkswagen India revealed its all-new mid-size sedan Volkswagen Virtus that will replace Vento. This new car will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Skoda Slavia. 
Volkswagen India revealed its all-new mid-size sedan Volkswagen Virtus that will replace Vento. This new car will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Skoda Slavia. 
Volkswagen Virtus is 4,561 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width and offers a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. The sedan will feature a boot space of 521 litres capacity. Volkswagen claims it is the biggest car in the sedan segment.
2/10 Volkswagen Virtus is 4,561 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width and offers a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. The sedan will feature a boot space of 521 litres capacity. Volkswagen claims it is the biggest car in the sedan segment.
In pics: Volkswagen Virtus breaks cover, to rival Skoda Slavia in sedan segment
Volkswagen Virtus is 4,561 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width and offers a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. The sedan will feature a boot space of 521 litres capacity. Volkswagen claims it is the biggest car in the sedan segment.
Volkswagen Virtus is 4,561 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width and offers a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. The sedan will feature a boot space of 521 litres capacity. Volkswagen claims it is the biggest car in the sedan segment.
The new Volkswagen Virtus will come with a clean front grille with a shiny chrome lining along with sharp LED projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. The bumper will have a black mesh with chrome accents.
3/10 The new Volkswagen Virtus will come with a clean front grille with a shiny chrome lining along with sharp LED projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. The bumper will have a black mesh with chrome accents.
In pics: Volkswagen Virtus breaks cover, to rival Skoda Slavia in sedan segment
The new Volkswagen Virtus will come with a clean front grille with a shiny chrome lining along with sharp LED projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. The bumper will have a black mesh with chrome accents.
The new Volkswagen Virtus will come with a clean front grille with a shiny chrome lining along with sharp LED projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. The bumper will have a black mesh with chrome accents.
The new sedan will come with a glossy black rear spoiler and a dual-tone roof. Volkswagen Virtus also gets a GT badge. 
4/10 The new sedan will come with a glossy black rear spoiler and a dual-tone roof. Volkswagen Virtus also gets a GT badge. 
In pics: Volkswagen Virtus breaks cover, to rival Skoda Slavia in sedan segment
The new sedan will come with a glossy black rear spoiler and a dual-tone roof. Volkswagen Virtus also gets a GT badge. 
The new sedan will come with a glossy black rear spoiler and a dual-tone roof. Volkswagen Virtus also gets a GT badge. 
The Volkswagen Virtus sedan will get 16-inch razor black alloy wheels, turn indicators ORVMs, clean sheet visual appearance and character lines at the lower body. 
5/10 The Volkswagen Virtus sedan will get 16-inch razor black alloy wheels, turn indicators ORVMs, clean sheet visual appearance and character lines at the lower body. 
In pics: Volkswagen Virtus breaks cover, to rival Skoda Slavia in sedan segment
The Volkswagen Virtus sedan will get 16-inch razor black alloy wheels, turn indicators ORVMs, clean sheet visual appearance and character lines at the lower body. 
The Volkswagen Virtus sedan will get 16-inch razor black alloy wheels, turn indicators ORVMs, clean sheet visual appearance and character lines at the lower body. 
Coming to the technical specs, the Volkswagen Virtus will come with two engine options, a 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine with ACT and a 1.0-litre TSI engine. The Performance line variant can generate power of 150 PS and peak torque of 250 Nm while the Dynamic line variant will offer 115 PS of power along with 178 Nm of torque.
6/10 Coming to the technical specs, the Volkswagen Virtus will come with two engine options, a 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine with ACT and a 1.0-litre TSI engine. The Performance line variant can generate power of 150 PS and peak torque of 250 Nm while the Dynamic line variant will offer 115 PS of power along with 178 Nm of torque.
In pics: Volkswagen Virtus breaks cover, to rival Skoda Slavia in sedan segment
Coming to the technical specs, the Volkswagen Virtus will come with two engine options, a 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine with ACT and a 1.0-litre TSI engine. The Performance line variant can generate power of 150 PS and peak torque of 250 Nm while the Dynamic line variant will offer 115 PS of power along with 178 Nm of torque.
Coming to the technical specs, the Volkswagen Virtus will come with two engine options, a 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine with ACT and a 1.0-litre TSI engine. The Performance line variant can generate power of 150 PS and peak torque of 250 Nm while the Dynamic line variant will offer 115 PS of power along with 178 Nm of torque.
Volkswagen Virtus in the interior has a 20.32 cm digital cockpit, a 25.65cm touchscreen infotainment display with a flat-bottom steering wheel. It also features a digital instrument cluster.
7/10 Volkswagen Virtus in the interior has a 20.32 cm digital cockpit, a 25.65cm touchscreen infotainment display with a flat-bottom steering wheel. It also features a digital instrument cluster.
In pics: Volkswagen Virtus breaks cover, to rival Skoda Slavia in sedan segment
Volkswagen Virtus in the interior has a 20.32 cm digital cockpit, a 25.65cm touchscreen infotainment display with a flat-bottom steering wheel. It also features a digital instrument cluster.
Volkswagen Virtus in the interior has a 20.32 cm digital cockpit, a 25.65cm touchscreen infotainment display with a flat-bottom steering wheel. It also features a digital instrument cluster.
It offers enough space for the knick-knacks of the passengers onboard. 
8/10 It offers enough space for the knick-knacks of the passengers onboard. 
In pics: Volkswagen Virtus breaks cover, to rival Skoda Slavia in sedan segment
It offers enough space for the knick-knacks of the passengers onboard. 
It offers enough space for the knick-knacks of the passengers onboard. 
The interior will also sport a dual-tone theme. Volkswagen Virtus' transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed automatic torque converter and a seven-speed DSG. Coming to safety, it will feature six airbags, electronic stability control, multi-collision brakes, hill hold control, tyre pressure deflation warning. the company claims the side impact protection beam in doors and impact-absorbing body components make the car much safer. 
9/10 The interior will also sport a dual-tone theme. Volkswagen Virtus' transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed automatic torque converter and a seven-speed DSG. Coming to safety, it will feature six airbags, electronic stability control, multi-collision brakes, hill hold control, tyre pressure deflation warning. the company claims the side impact protection beam in doors and impact-absorbing body components make the car much safer. 
In pics: Volkswagen Virtus breaks cover, to rival Skoda Slavia in sedan segment
The interior will also sport a dual-tone theme. Volkswagen Virtus' transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed automatic torque converter and a seven-speed DSG. Coming to safety, it will feature six airbags, electronic stability control, multi-collision brakes, hill hold control, tyre pressure deflation warning. the company claims the side impact protection beam in doors and impact-absorbing body components make the car much safer. 
The interior will also sport a dual-tone theme. Volkswagen Virtus' transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed automatic torque converter and a seven-speed DSG. Coming to safety, it will feature six airbags, electronic stability control, multi-collision brakes, hill hold control, tyre pressure deflation warning. the company claims the side impact protection beam in doors and impact-absorbing body components make the car much safer. 
The infotainment screen inside the car comes with a host of connectivity features as well as a navigation option.
10/10 The infotainment screen inside the car comes with a host of connectivity features as well as a navigation option.
In pics: Volkswagen Virtus breaks cover, to rival Skoda Slavia in sedan segment
The infotainment screen inside the car comes with a host of connectivity features as well as a navigation option.
The infotainment screen inside the car comes with a host of connectivity features as well as a navigation option.
First Published Date: 08 Mar 2022, 01:09 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Volkswagen Virtus Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Hyundai Verna Honda City Volkswagen India Skoda Slavia
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG launched, mileage over 31 kmpkg. Check price here
Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG launched, mileage over 31 kmpkg. Check price here
Volkswagen reveals interiors of ID.Buzz EV, uses recycled materials
Volkswagen reveals interiors of ID.Buzz EV, uses recycled materials
Volkswagen Virtus sedan breaks cover, to challenge Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna
Volkswagen Virtus sedan breaks cover, to challenge Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna
Okinawa Okhi 90 teased again ahead of launch. Check details
Okinawa Okhi 90 teased again ahead of launch. Check details
Kia launches ‘MyKia’ app for enhanced digital sales and service outreach
Kia launches ‘MyKia’ app for enhanced digital sales and service outreach

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city