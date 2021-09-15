In pics: Check out new 2021 Astor SUV with ADAS and AI features 7 Photos . Updated: 15 Sep 2021, 02:34 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/7MG Motor has officially unveiled the 2021 Astor SUV which is its fifth product for the Indian market. The all-new MG Astor SUV is technically the ICE version of the company's ZS EV. The highlights of this new SUV are the industry-first personal AI assistant system and first-in-segment Autonomous Level-2 technology. 2/7The exterior design of the new SUV is similar to the ZS EV. The Astor SUV is 4,323 mm in length, 1,809 mm in width, 1,653 mm in height, and comes with a wheelbase of 2,580 mm. It sits on 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. 3/7The hexagonal grille at the front that creates a unique pattern give the new Astor SUV quite a modern look. 4/7The grille is flanked on either side by LED headlamps and projector set-up and LED DRLs also double up as turn indicators. 5/7The rear also gets LED tail lights. There is not much change on the side profile except the chrome lining on the windows and the blacked out B-pillar. 6/7The Astor will feature a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, heated ORVMs, electric parking brake, rear AC vents, rain-sensing wipers, digital key, connected car tech and much more. Coming to the powertrain, the Astor SUV will offer two engine options. There is a Brit Dynamic 220 TURBO petrol engine capable of producing 140 PS of power and 220 Nm of peak torque combined with a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The other one is a VTi Tech petrol engine integrated with manual transmission or an 8-speed CVT unit, that can create a power of 110 PS of power and 144 Nm of torque. 7/7The Autonomous Level-2 technology will include ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) functions, which will carry out several emergency safety measures like Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Prevention and Speed Assist.