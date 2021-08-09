'I'm not kidding': US President Joe Biden says keen to drive electric Corvette

US President Joe Biden has a soft spot for automobiles and appears keen to drive those powered by batteries. Even as he works towards making electric vehicles more popular in the times to come, Biden has said he will drive the electric Corvette once GM starts manufacturing these.

Biden was behind the wheels of the Ford F-150 Lightning before the battery-powered pick-up truck was officially launched in the US. And now, he appears keen to try the electric Corvette. It isn't a question of if but when - when will GM drive out the electric version of the C8 Corvette. "I want to say publically, I have a commitment from Mary (GM CEO Mary Barra), when they make the first electric Corvette, I get to drive it," he recently said at an event. "You think I am kidding, I am not kidding."

(Also read: Ford, GM, Fiat plan to lead Joe Biden's EV push, aim 50% electric cars by 2030)

Biden is the first-time owner of a 1967 Stingray with a four-speed manual transmission and is known to be a fan of the Corvette. And although as US President, he now travels in the presidential limousine, he is known to have kept his interest in automobiles intact.

The US has ambitious plans for electric vehicles with Biden setting out the course for 50% of new vehicles in the country being powered by battery. It is a way to fight climate change and control pollution levels. Recently, Biden said that the path forward for the auto industry is 'electric and there is no turning back.'

Biden has also underlined that the US needs to move fast towards electric vehicles and pointed out that the current pace may not be as quick as that in some other countries. As such, it would be interesting to assess the kind of talks that are underway with American car manufacturers. And to see if an electric Corvette does see the light of day in the times to come.