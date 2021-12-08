Hyundai to expand EV lineup in India: The what, why and how

Hyundai India was one of the first in the country to drive in an electric vehicle here but since the launch of Kona EV in early 2019, not much else has come from the Koreans as far as fully battery-powered options are concerned. While a capable product, Kona wasn't exactly meant for the mass market either.

But going forward, Hyundai is looking at playing the electric game with far more gusto and has confirmed plans of driving in as many as six BEV (Battery Electric Vehicles) by 2028. Hyundai EV plans: The What Hyundai's move to confirm plans of six electric vehicles for India could galvanize the mass-market EV movement here. Hyundai will also introduce its dedicated BEV PlatformE-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) as well as modified platforms in India. What this means is that while products like the Ioniq 5 could come in, some of the existing models from the company may also get an electric heart.

Hyundai has confirmed plans of having a mass-market EV, apart from EVs across sedan and SUV body types.

The Ioniq 5 EV is a solid proposition from Hyundai in many global markets. Will it come to India?

Hyundai EV plans: The Why Hyundai officials have been asked time and again why its international lineup of electric vehicles are not being considered for India. The response has always been about carrying out feasibility studies before a decision to that effect. The feasibility study, then, may have given the green signal. “As we continue to redefine the mobility space, today we are yet again showcasing our commitment towards Indian customers with the announcement of expanding our BEV line-up to 6 vehicles for the Indian Market by 2028," said SS Kim, MD and CEO at Hyundai Motor India. "By driving the adoption of electric mobility at scale in India, Hyundai will become the fulcrum for transformation of a brighter and better tomorrow."

Hyundai says it is also determined to expand charging infrastructure for EVs in India.

Hyundai EV plans: The How Hyundai plans to have a dominant say in the electric vehicle space in India, one that is currently dominated by Tata Motors, by driving in six EVs. The company confirms that these would in different body styles, including SUVs. While a diverse range is one way Hyundai EVs want to find a space in your garage, the company says it understands the need to support EV infrastructure as well.

The Koreans say EV charging infrastructure needs to be customer centric and it is focusing on four key areas of home charging, public charging station, charging facility at its dealerships and 24x7 roadside assistance.