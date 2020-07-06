Hyundai's online sales channel has attracted over 15 lakh visitors since it was launched in March of 2020. Less than one per cent of these went on to book a car. A little more than one per cent visitors placed an enquiry about a Hyundai car.

Hyundai India has come out with a statement on Monday revealing the number of digital footprint it has received since the carmaker opened its online platform for car buying. The number, however heartening, also shows that digital visitors may or may not turn into actual buyers.

Hyundai said that with the 'Click To Buy' online sales platform, which integrates over 600 dealerships, the carmaker is offering a complete end-to-end online car buying solution that enables customers to purchase cars from the convenience and safety of their homes.

Hyundai's MD and CEO SS Kim said, "The platform has seen outstanding traction, recording over 20,000 registrations and over 1,900 bookings is a testament of customer trust in brand Hyundai."

“With digital buying becoming a new normal during the Covid-19 pandemic, the company will continue to provide smart mobility solutions ensuring a seamless online car purchase experience for our customers," said Kim.

Buying cars online is indeed a new normal in India which is underlined by the fact that just 1,900 bookings were made from around 15 lakh visitors on Hyundai's online sales platform. This may have to do with the overall challenges staring at the Indian auto industry too.

Most carmakers managed to scale up their production and boost sales numbers by a wee bit in June, after a dismal show in April and May due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Despite a heavy digital footfall, Hyundai managed to sell 26,820 units in June, down by more than 50 per cent compared to 58,807 units it sold in June last year.

A silver lining for Hyundai has been the carmaker’s new facelift Creta. The 2020 Hyundai Creta SUV has seen its demands soaring despite the ongoing crisis.

Recently the company recorded more than 40,000 bookings for the new Hyundai Creta. Launched just days before the country went into lockdown, the numbers are impressive. What is more impressive is its sales figures in June. At 7,207 units, Creta emerged as the top-selling SUV in the country for the second straight month. Which means, the new Creta SUV alone was responsible for Hyundai's nearly one-third sales for the whole month.