HT Auto
Home Auto News Hyundai, Kia Vehicles' Thefts In Us Soared Last Year. Here's Why

Hyundai, Kia vehicles' thefts in US soared last year. Here's why

As per an analysis, many 2015-2019 Hyundai and Kia models lack electronic immobilizers, which make them easier to steal.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Sep 2022, 15:56 PM
File photo of Hyundai logo on a steering wheel
File photo of Hyundai logo on a steering wheel
File photo of Hyundai logo on a steering wheel
File photo of Hyundai logo on a steering wheel

While there are many vehicles in the US that are quite popular with the thieves such the Dodge Chargers and Challengers, in the recent time vehicles from Hyundai and Kia have been giving them tough competition, CarScoops reported. As per 2021 analysis from Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) insurance, “Among 2015-19 model year vehicles, theft claims were nearly twice as common for Hyundai and Kia vehicles, as a group, as for all other manufacturers."

The analysis highlights that many 2015-2019 Hyundai and Kia models lack electronic immobilizers, which make them easier to steal. This is because the Korean automakers were late to the party while immobilizers were standard on 96% of 2015 model year vehicles from other manufacturers, but found on just 26% of Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Kia recalls over 70,000 cars in US over faulty circuit board. Details here)

In one of the earliest-affected states, Wisconsin, the automakers' overall losses from Hyundai-Kia thefts and amount paid on theft claims per insured vehicle year soared to more than 30 times the 2019 level. Some of these vehicles may be targeted because they're fast or worth a lot of money while others are targeted because they are easy to steal, as per HLDI Senior Vice President Matt Moore.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

A Hyundai spokesperson noted that the company is concerned about the recent rise in thefts, but also noted, “all of our vehicles meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. Unfortunately, our vehicles have been targeted in a coordinated effort on social media".

A Kia spokesperson said, "Criminals are seeking vehicles solely equipped with a steel key and turn-to-start ignition system" and “the majority of Kia vehicles in the United States are equipped with a key fob and push-button-to-start system" that makes them harder to steal.

Additionally, Kia and Hyundai owners can That being said, there are things Hyundai and Kia owners can do to lessen the chances of becoming a victim. If possible, park in a locked garage or a well lit area. Owners can also purchase steering wheel locks, such as The Club, or aftermarket immobilizers.

First Published Date: 25 Sep 2022, 15:49 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Kia
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy
File photo used for representational purpose.
Honda's re-entry into SUV segment in 2023 makes automaker bullish on India biz
Delage D12 gets a V12 engine for power source.
This hybrid hypercar is influenced by both F1 racer and fighter jet
The front of the Manifesto Concept has some inspiration from the Bigster Concept.
Dacia Manifesto Concept debuts as a hardcore electric off-roader

Trending this Week

The Mercedes E-Class hearse is able to maintain room for both front and back seat passengers as well as a 2,800 mm casket deck.
Queen Elizabeth II: The Mercedes E-Class hearse that carried the coffin
The TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP was launched earlier in 2021 in India at a price of ₹83,275 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Motor launches Ntorq 125 Race XP in Nepal
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (in blue) and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are the latest mid-size SUVs in the market.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Key comparisons
Volvo XC90 launched in India at ₹94.90 lakh.
Volvo completes petrol hybrid lineup in India with XC40, XC90 facelifts
Despite being manufactured by the same automaker, both Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Maruti Suzuki WagonR come priced very aggressively against each other.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Affordable siblings

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

This Volkswagen innovative concept EV looks like a time machine from future
This Volkswagen innovative concept EV looks like a time machine from future
New BMW M2 ready to hit the asphalt with 453 hp power, debut soon: Report
New BMW M2 ready to hit the asphalt with 453 hp power, debut soon: Report
Toyota shuts its factory in Russia, no plan for reopening anytime soon
Toyota shuts its factory in Russia, no plan for reopening anytime soon
Hyundai, Kia vehicles' thefts in US soared last year. Here's why
Hyundai, Kia vehicles' thefts in US soared last year. Here's why
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Which one should you choose
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Which one should you choose

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city