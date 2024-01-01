HT Auto
Hyundai hits record 6 lakh domestic sales mark in India, all eyes next on Creta

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 01 Jan 2024, 13:31 PM
Bolstered by the success of Exter and the continuing success of Venue and Creta, Hyundai has managed to scale a new personal high in India.
Hyundai Creta 2024 facelift spyshot
Hyundai was spotted testing one of the test mules of upcoming Creta 2024 facelift SUV in Shimla recently. The Korean auto giant will kick off 2024 with the updated version of its best-selling SUV. (Image courtesy: X/@gohilnikhil)
Hyundai Motor India on Monday announced it crossed six lakh sales milestone in the domestic market in the calendar year 2023, its best performance ever since coming to Indian shores in 1996. Hyundai sold 6.02 lakh units in the domestic Indian market between January and December of 2023, a nine per cent increase over 5.52 lakh units sold in the same period of 2022.

The Indian passenger vehicle (PV) market saw a robust performance from most car manufacturers through the course of 2023 and Hyundai will likely stand out courtesy its strong showing in a year that saw it launch the updated Verna sedan and the all-new Exter sub-compact SUV. In fact, the company had updated its entire fleet barring Creta mid-size SUV which is now all set for its refreshed launch on January 16.

But while Hyundai hit a personal best milestone in terms of domestic sales, its exports in 2023 also rose to 1.63 lakh units as against 1.48 lakh units in 2022. In the month of December in particular, Hyundai sold 42,750 units in the domestic market and another 13,700 units were exported.

Hyundai is banking on its diverse portfolio - in terms of both body styles as well as powertrain - to bolster its prospects in coming times. “HMIL has not just kept pace but surpassed industry growth (estimated at around 8.2%), a testament to customers choosing brand Hyundai as their preferred mobility brand," said Tarun Garg, COO at Hyundai Motor India Limited. "Also in 2023, we proactively expanded our annual production capacity by 50,000 units to meet the increasing demand from our customers."

2024 Hyundai Creta launch

The best-selling Hyundai model remains the enormously popular Creta which remains a segment leader despite ferocious challenge from newer rivals. The updated Creta is now all set for its launch and will boast of significant exterior design updates as well as additional cabin features. The three engine options - two petrol motor and a diesel unit - will likely be carried forward. In terms of safety highlights, the addition of ADAS technology is almost certain as well.

First Published Date: 01 Jan 2024, 13:31 PM IST
