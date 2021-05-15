Hyundai Motor India on Saturday announced that it has stretched warranty, extended warranty, and free services by 2 months for its customers in view of lockdown imposed to curb Covid-19. The Creta maker said in a press noted sent on Saturday that the latest initiative has been taken in line with its support to Indian customers during these challenging times.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “During these challenging times, Hyundai has initiated multiple programs to expedite relief to people across the country by delivering lifesaving Medicare oxygen equipment."

The company has fully digitised the buying experience for customers in the country. The facilities can also be experienced via 360 Degree Digital & Contact-less Service.

The company says that from online service booking, vehicle status update, Pick & Drop from home/ office to online payment facility, its customers can make use of all these facilities through its digital portal. Hyundai has a network of over 1300 workshops in India.

“Also, we have announced the extension of warranty, extended warranty and free service to our customers by 2 months to ensure adequate support during these challenging time. Hyundai will continue to stand by its customers and ensure seamless support through our 24X7 road side assistance program thereby ensuring help in case of any emergency," Garg added.



