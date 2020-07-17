With Covid-19 cases continuing to rise across the country, the importance of hygiene and safety measures remains as high as ever. With this in focus, Hyundai Motor India on Friday announced a 17-day hygeine drive for its cars at its workshops across the country.

Hyundai's hygiene drive will be held till July 30 and will cover a number of measures which include smoke sanitization and interior surface sanitization. Customers can opt for these services at any of the company's authorised workshops.

The interior smoke sanitization package starts at ₹599, the interior surface sanitization package begins at ₹600 while the exterior dry wash facility can be availed for ₹340.

Hyundai says that these services seek to once again underline the company's continuing commitment towards safety of customers in current times of challenge. "The Hyundai Hygiene Drive is an initiative aimed at providing a seamless car sanitization experience for our valued customers at various touch points for their complete peace of mind," said Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing and Service at HMIL. "With over 1300 service outlets, HMIL is committed to provide the most comprehensive and qualitative service."



