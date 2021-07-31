HPCL ties up with CESL to set up EV chargers in Delhi, Mumbai and other metros

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has now joined hands with state-run Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) to set up electric vehicle charging network across major cities in India. The two have signed an agreement for the next 10 years which aims to utilise HPCL retail outlets to set up these EV charging stations.

These EV charging points, which will come up in cities including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune, will have all kinds of charging options ranging from fast chargers to regular slow chargers.

HPCL is one of India's leading oil companies with more than 20,000 retail outlets spread across the country. CESL is a 100 per cent owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited. It is a new energy company focused on delivering clean, affordable and reliable energy.

"Convergence Energy Services limited (CESL) – a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) – has signed an agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) for setting up of charging infrastructure in selected retail outlets in several cities across the country," a statement said.

Mahua Acharya, MD & CEO, CESL, said, "Having a technologically-advanced and well-equipped charging infrastructure, with efficient accessibility is an important factor for making the transition to electric vehicles. This agreement is a part of our endeavour to help India achieve its e-mobility mission, and to decarbonise transport sector in totality. HPCL's long-standing heritage and established presence in several cities will be a key in our goal to propel an ecosystem for EVs and enable their widespread adoption."

Recently, HPCL had also tied up with another agency called Shuchi Anant Virya to set up nationwide network of public electric vehicle charging points across its retail outlets.

The EV charging points to be set up in collaboration with CESL, will be operated through an app of the state-run agency. CESL will also take help from HPCL to identify spots across major highways in India where adequate charging infrastructure can be installed and established.



