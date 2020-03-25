Car companies around the world are increasingly stepping up to explore ways their respective production lines can be tweaked or altogether altered to help manufacture medical equipment critical in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. From masks to ventilators and more, OEMs are considering the possibility of producing key items which are in high demand by the medical fraternity the world over. Renault may have taken a bigger step already and is reportedly putting its 3D printing technology to this use.

(Also read: UK asks Ford, Honda to make masks to help in fight against coronavirus)

Reuters recently reported that Renault has begun using 3D printing in Spain to manufacture medical visors for health workers in the country. These and other similar items are in short supply in Spain where over 42,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus and close to 3,000 people have already died because of it.

Reuters has also quoted an engineer from Renault in the country as saying that the 3D printing technology can also be put to use to manufacture ventilators. Ventilators are crucial for patients with severe cases of coronavirus - officially called Covid-19 - and can help in providing respiratory support.

Recently, US President Donald Trump had said that a green signal has been given to auto companies like Ford and GM to manufacture ventilators. The country's media, however, reported that while both companies are exploring how to go about the change in manufacturing lines, it could take a considerable period of time before these equipment see the light of day. (Read report here)

Even in India, the Mahindra Group could start the process of manufacturing ventilators in the coming times. Most automotive manufacturers have temporarily suspended production facilities as the country starts a complete lockdown for 21 days from Tuesday (March 25) in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.