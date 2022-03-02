Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Honda Suspends Motorcycles, Cars Sales In Russia: Report

Honda suspends motorcycles, cars sales in Russia: Report

Auto companies such as Ford, GM, Harley-Davidson, Volkswagen, Volvo and Daimler have suspended their operations in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Mar 2022, 04:08 PM
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)

Honda has declared that it will pause the export of its cars and motorcycles to Russia, according to a report by broadcaster NHK. Honda joins the list of top auto companies that have come up with such declarations. Other automakers including Ford, Volvo, General Motors, Harley-Davidson and Daimler Truck have also announced the suspension of their business in the country after it invaded Ukraine.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Honda Amaze
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 6.32 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda City
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Aspire
1194 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.24 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Premium motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson suspended its bike shipments to Russia due to the conflict. Volkswagen too has joined these companies.

(Also read | From Harley to Volvo, auto brands slam brakes on Russia)

Ford too announced on Wednesday that it will suspend its operations in Russia with immediate effect and will take action to support the Global Giving Ukraine Relief Fund. Ford CEO Jim Farley took to Twitter to release the company's statement. “The situation has compelled us to reassess our operation in Russia. Given the situation, we have today informed our JV partners that we are suspending our operation in Russia, effective immediately, until further notice," he added.

Auto companies such as General Motors and Volvo were the first automakers to announce the temporary suspension of their operation in Russia. In a statement, General Motors said in the current the loss of life is a tragedy and it is deeply concerned about the people in the regions. Volvo's released a similar statement to attribute its suspension move. AB Volvo also has suspended its production of trucks in the country. Volvo sells around 9,000 vehicles and GM sells around 3,000 vehicles in Russia.

Truck manufacturer Daimler has also put its business in Russia on hold and is contemplating its partnership with Russian truck maker Kamaz. As per Handelsblatt newspaper, Mercedes-Benz Group is looking to divest its 15 per cent stake in Kamaz as soon as possible.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

 

 

First Published Date: 02 Mar 2022, 04:08 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Volvo GM General Motors Harley-Davidson Mercedes-Benz Daimler Ford Russia Ukraine
Related Stories
Ukraine war: Volvo becomes first car manufacturer to suspend exports to Russia
01 Mar 2022
VW suspends delivery of cars to Russian dealers, Volvo suspends shipments
28 Feb 2022
GM, Harley-Davidson suspend some business in Russia following Ukraine invasion
01 Mar 2022
Russia-Ukraine conflict to worsen auto industry's chip woes: Know why
28 Feb 2022
Russia-Ukraine war: Volkswagen, Renault, other automakers halt production lines
27 Feb 2022
Toyota Kirloskar Motor registers 19 per cent growth in February, sells 8745 cars
01 Mar 2022
BYD beats Tesla in electrified vehicle sales in China: Report
23 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS