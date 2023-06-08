Honda Elevate SUV will rival these cars in India

Honda Cars will launch the Elevate SUV around the festive season this year
It will aim to achieve the popularity of Hyundai Creta, the top-selling SUV in its segment
Elevate will also go up against new entrants like the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Besides Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate will also take on Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV
Among other SUV in the compact segment, Elevate will take on the likes of Volkswagen Taigun
Skoda Kushaq, the technical cousin of Taigun, is another SUV Elevate will be bothered about
MG Astor SUV will also be up against the Elevate SUV
All these SUVs are offered with petrol engines, like the Elevate
Honda Elevate will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine. An EV version will be launched in 2026