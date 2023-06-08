Honda Elevate SUV will rival these cars in India

Hindustan Times
Published Jun 08, 2023
Published Jun 08, 2023

Honda Cars will launch the Elevate SUV around the festive season this year

It will aim to achieve the popularity of Hyundai Creta, the top-selling SUV in its segment

Elevate will also go up against new entrants like the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Besides Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate will also take on Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV

Among other SUV in the compact segment, Elevate will take on the likes of Volkswagen Taigun

Skoda Kushaq, the technical cousin of Taigun, is another SUV Elevate will be bothered about

MG Astor SUV will also be up against the Elevate SUV

All these SUVs are offered with petrol engines, like the Elevate

Honda Elevate will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine. An EV version will be launched in 2026
