Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Honda develops shoe-based navigation system for visually impaired
Ashirase vibration device attached to shoes and its smartphone app screen.

Honda develops shoe-based navigation system for visually impaired

2 min read . 04:13 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Honda's Ashirase, Inc is making an in-shoe navigation system.
  • The Ashirase makes use of a smartphone application and a 3D vibration device with a motion sensor.
  • Honda aims to sell this technology in the market by March 2023.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. recently announced the establishment of Ashirase, Inc. It is the automaker's first business venture to come up from Ignition, Honda’s new business creation program. This new establishment has developed an in-shoe navigation system that will help the visually impaired with walking. The sales of this system that has also been named Ashirase may start before by March 31, 2023.

(Also read | 2022 Honda Civic hatchback teased ahead of global debut on June 24)

amaze

1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
Ex-showroom price
₹11,21,344* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

city

1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
Ex-showroom price
₹14,95,117* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

wr-v

1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
Ex-showroom price
₹11,46,344* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Ashirase is foremost a navigation system that consists of a smartphone app and a three-dimensional vibration device with a motion sensor. This will be attached inside the shoe. These shoes will give direction to the user based on the route set in the app with the help of vibration. These vibrators have been designed to stay aligned with the nerve layer of the foot. When the user goes straight, the vibrator located on the front will vibrate. The vibrators located on the left and right sides will go on respectively to indicate the direction to him.

Honda said that the intuitive navigation given by Ashirase will help the user to be in a relaxed state of mind while walking hence making the whole act safer. The information of the route will be given by the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) based on the data from the user's foot movement. The vibrators in the shoes will not create a hindrance for the user's movement of hands like holding a cane.

(Also read | 2021 Honda HR-V SUV unveiled, gets hybrid powertrain too)

In Japan, it has been predicted that the number of visually impaired people can increase to nearly 2 million by 2030 from 1.64 million in 2007. Apart from automobiles, Honda is developing new-age technologies and products to help people from various walks of life.

TRENDING NEWS

See All