Honda City Hybrid launch tomorrow: The best mileage for a mid-size sedan?

Honda City Hybrid is all set for an official launch in India on Thursday and is promising to take the battle to the doors of its direct rivals in the mid-size sedan space courtesy its fuel efficiency credentials. Although Honda hasn't officially confirmed the mileage on the Honda City with hybrid technology, expect it to be well above 20 kmpl.

Now while there aren't very many noticeable differences in terms of the exterior styling of the Honda City Hybrid and the fifth-generation City that was launched in 2020, the latest version does have some impressive technological highlights to set it apart. For one, the City hybrid will not have a gearbox and instead, gets two electric motors which have been joined together and has been attached to the end of the engine. This combination of motors generates electricity. The electricity is then stored in the battery at the rear of the car. All of this to ensure vastly improved fuel efficiency figures.

Under the hood is a 1.5-litre petrol engine that puts out 98 hp and combined with the electric motor, churns out 109 hp. The combined torque figure is around 250 Nm.

The Honda City Hybrid is also expected to come with cruise control and other ADAS features. Honda has named this suite of features Honda Sensing. It offers Lane-Keeping Assistance, gives out a warning if the driver keeps his or her hands off the steering wheel for more than a few seconds and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Honda City hybrid will be launched on April 14 and it will rival the likes of Skoda Slavia and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

