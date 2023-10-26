Honda to launch driverless ride-hail service in Japan in 2026

Japanese automaker Honda Motor, together with General Motors (GM) and Cruise, is planning to launch a driverless ride-hail service using the Cruise Origin vehicle, in Japan in early 2026. To kick-start the project, GM will manufacture around 500 of these vehicles at its Factory ZERO Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Michigan. With government approvals still pending, the initial testing is expected to begin next year, while commercialization will start in central Tokyo in early 2026. Later, the companies plan to subsequently expand and scale the service beyond Tokyo.

Honda has displayed the Cruise Origin autonomous vehicle (AV) at the Japan Auto Show, which will open to public on October 27 and go on till November 5. The idea behind the vehicle is to enable people to transcend the constraint of time. The OEM says that most people find time as a constraint to do productive things. With just 24 hours a day, they find it difficult to utilize it efficiently and its autonomous vehicle aims to solve exactly that constraint.

Since the interior space of this autonomous vehicle will be completely private and tech-laden, users will be able utilize their travel time in holding a meeting or having a fun time with the family. With this innovation, Honda aims to offer mobility products and services as something that can help people utilize their time efficiently for more meaningful things.

The Cruise Origin is a purpose-built autonomous vehicle that can carry up to six passengers. It comes with comfortable camp-fire seating and doesn't have a steering wheel or pedal, meaning it is completely designed to be operated autonomously. The ride-hail service with Cruise Origin at the crux also aims to address a driver shortage in Japan and offer a safer, more accessible form of transportation.

