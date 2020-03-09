Holi 2020: Garbage bags are enough to protect car interiors from stains

It is that time of the year once again when colours come into prime focus as people across the country, and in many parts of the world, celebrate Holi with absolute enthusiasm. The enthusiasm, however, can also degenerate into carelessness with soiled clothes and coloured hands wrecking car interiors on that fun and frolic joy ride.

While towels and old clothes spread across car seats are a common sight in vehicles on Holi, these may or may not always ensure upholstery is completely protected from damage. Besides, towels - unless old - will then need to be washed separately. As such, something as simple as a large garbage bag can be the most appropriate guard to keep the cabin absolutely spotless.

(Also read: How to protect your car before, on and after Holi)

The set up is absolutely no sweat. A large garbage bag can be wrapped around the seat and another over the backrest. These can be pulled and kept in place using either tape or clothes pin. To be absolutely sure, two bags can be used per section. Not only will these ensure that colours from clothes don't rub off on car seats, it would largely be able to deal with wet clothes as well.

As for colours on exposed body parts, the best way would be to vigorously rub soap and wash off colours from hands, legs and hair - as much as possible - before entering cars. Carrying wet wipes or dash cleaning wet cloth could then be used on the spots where colours may have accidentally rubbed off. In this case, however, to clean as soon as possible would be the best advice because once the colours dry off, it may be difficult to take them off.

On a side note, using infotainment screens and music systems with soiled hands is strongly advised against because the moisture and chemicals could permanently damage the systems.

And while Holi is indeed a festival of colourful fun, small steps can go a long way in ensuring that vehicles don't end up on the wrong side of celebrations.