Happy Holi 2020: How to protect your car before, on and after the festival

Holi, the festival of colours, is right around the corner and while it allows one to really let their hair down and soak in the spirit of the festivities with friends and family, it is also the time when cars require a bit of special care.

With an abundance of colours and water being splashed around, vehicles often face the brunt of excitement through stains and other things. It is important to exercise caution and make sure that your prized car or bike does not suffer at the hands of overzealous festive celebrators.

Here are a few ways to protect your car before, on and after Holi:

Parking space and car cover

Figuring out the right parking space before Holi is of optimum importance. Having a closed parking space for the vehicle can be a blessing. However, if one shares parking in an apartment complex, or parks their vehicle on the road, making use of a car cover could be the right way to go about it.

Extend the cover from the roof to the wheels and tie knots to keep it in place. This will protect the vehicle from colours and stains.

Car wax

Waxing not only protects the vehicle from stains but also offers protection should you require to take your car out on this day. The entire point is to protect the car's paint from colours -- eco-friendly or otherwise.

Teflon coating

Another option that a vehicle owner can undertake is to add a coat of Teflon. While it is more expensive, it is a good way to protect the paint from smudges.

Protecting the interiors

Image used for representational purpose.

While the outside of the car is usually protected, a number of times people forget to safeguard the interiors. It is better to cover seats and dashboard using plastics and towels. Also, keep wet wipes handy to remove smudges from hands or body before entering the vehicle.

Leather polish

If you have leather upholstery in your car, use a leather protector. This will ensure that stains don’t set in.

Keeping windows rolled up

The windows need to be rolled up at all times to protect the car from water balloons and spray shots.