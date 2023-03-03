HT Auto
Hero MotoCorp sells 3.94 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters, grows by 10%

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Mar 2023, 13:00 PM
Hero MotoCorp has announced that it sold 3,94,460 units in February 2023. This means a 10 per cent growth over February 2022 where the brand managed to sell 3,58,254 units. Hero sold 3,71,854 units of motorcycles and 22,606 scooters whereas last year in Feb, these figures were 3,38,454 and 19,800 respectively. While there was an increase in sales, the export numbers fell from 26,792 to 12,143 units.

Image of rally-spec XPulse 420 used for representation purposes only. Photo courtesy: Instagram/abhinavbhatt19)
Last year, Hero MotoCorp launched its new electric brand, Vida. The brand has one electric scooter in its lineup. It is called Vida V1 and is being offered in two variants. There is V1 Pro and V1 Plus. The brand is using Ather Energy's charger socket which means they would be able to plug into Ather Grid. However, Vida is also working on their own charging network. Hero has initiated operations of its public charging infrastructure in Bengaluru, Delhi and Jaipur. The brand has set up nearly 300 charging points at 50 locations across the three cities for public use. The charging network is spread across key locations, ensuring customer convenience. VIDA’s fast charging network allows users to charge their scooter’s battery at 1.2 kms/min. Each charging station will have DC and AC charging sockets.

Hero also showcased their new rally motorcycle recently. It is based on the upcoming XPulse 420 which will be launching mid of 2024. The production-spec motorcycle gets a new chassis and the bodywork will also be different than the rally-spec motorcycle. Having said that the new motorcycle will boast the same new engine but it will probably be made road legal.

The new 421 cc mill is liquid-cooled and will not be underpowered. It is expected to produce between 35-40 bhp. The torque output could be around 35 Nm. This will address one of the gripes that the owners of the XPulse 200 have. According to them, the XPulse 200 feels underpowered.

First Published Date: 03 Mar 2023, 13:00 PM IST
