HT Auto
Home Auto News Hero Motocorp Q3 Net Profit Rises 2.41 Per Cent To 721.24 Crore

Hero MotoCorp Q3 net profit rises 2.41 per cent to 721.24 crore

Two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday reported a 2.41 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at 721.24 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

By: PTI
| Updated on: 08 Feb 2023, 09:51 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Logo of Hero MotoCorp.
Logo of Hero MotoCorp.
Logo of Hero MotoCorp.
Logo of Hero MotoCorp.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of 704.24 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at 8,118.33 crore as against 8,013.08 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the company said it sold 12.40 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters.

Total expenses were at 7,372.76 crore, higher from 7,217.07 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, the company said.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Audi Q3 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q3
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 14.93 kmpl | 188 bhp
₹44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Lectro Kinza 7s (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Hero Lectro Kinza 7s
₹31,000 **Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Hero Glamour (HT Auto photo)
Hero Glamour
124.7 cc
₹70,716 - 84,200 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Lectro F6i (HT Auto photo)
Hero Lectro F6i
₹49,000 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Electric Optima E5 (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Hero Electric Optima E5
₹61,866 - 68,990 **Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Hero Lectro Clix (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Hero Lectro Clix
₹28,999 **Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details

The company said its board has approved an interim dividend of 65 per equity share.

"We have started recovering our market shares and expect this journey to continue backed by exciting launches lined up over the next few quarters, especially in the premium segment. This, coupled with our renewed focus on savings programme, should also help in improving our margin profile going forward," Hero MotoCorp Chief Financial Officer Niranjan Gupta said.

The company plans to roll out its newly launched electric vehicle Vida across multiple cities in FY24, he added.

"Our R&D teams are working on accelerated portfolio expansion as well, in the EV space," Gupta said.

On the outlook, he said, "The recently presented Union budget, with its focus on increasing capex investment on one hand and disposable income on the other, augurs well for the growth of the economy as well as the auto sector. We expect the two-wheeler industry to clock double digit revenue growth in FY24."

First Published Date: 08 Feb 2023, 09:51 AM IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
17% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 312 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 528 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Budget_2023
Budget 2023: What it brings for Indian auto industry
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
Altroz_Racer_Front_1673618857875
These five cars from Tata Motors need India launch ASAP
Royal_Enfield_Scram_2
Royal Enfield Scram 411 is the more affordable version of Himalayan
Jimny_10_1673503346346
Jimny is rocking Maruti Suzuki's booking meter

Latest News

Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
First Drive: The Electric Rolls-Royce Spectre Is a Rolls in Its Purest Form
First Drive: The Electric Rolls-Royce Spectre Is a Rolls in Its Purest Form
Hero MotoCorp Q3 net profit rises 2.41 per cent to ₹721.24 crore
Hero MotoCorp Q3 net profit rises 2.41 per cent to 721.24 crore
Greener vehicles' share in total auto sales to reach 30% in five years: Study
Greener vehicles' share in total auto sales to reach 30% in five years: Study
Flash partners with Slovakia-based GEM motors to manufacture hub motors for EVs
Flash partners with Slovakia-based GEM motors to manufacture hub motors for EVs

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city