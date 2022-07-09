Hero Dirt Biking Challenge announced, here's how you can participate

Hero MotoCorp has announced the launch of Hero Dirt Biking Challenge (HDBC) which comes out as the first-of-its-kind talent hunt program for dirt bikers in India.

Hero MotoCorp has announced the launch of Hero Dirt Biking Challenge (HDBC) which comes out as the first-of-its-kind talent hunt program in India. As per the company, HDBC program will provide a platform for budding riders, enthusiasts, and amateurs who wish to pursue their passion for dirt biking.

The company has further added that the HDBC program will run throughout the country and will reach as many as 45 Indian cities. The winner, as well as two runner-ups of the program, will be awarded the popular Hero Xpulse 200 4V motorcycle. Apart from this, the winners will also get sponsorships contracts from Hero MotoCorp worth ₹20 lakh.

Sharing furthermore details of the event, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Hero MotoSports Team Rally - the rally-racing team of Hero MotoCorp - has been India’s flag-bearer in international rally racing and we are now bringing that expertise to mentor the youth in India through HDBC. This will give a further boost to the off-road riding culture in the country. Thanks also to the Hero Xpulse 200 4V, the youth have now got an accessible option to pursue their passion in off-road riding. I am sure this first-of-its-kind initiative in the country will open doors for riding enthusiasts and provide India with its future champions. We wish all the participants the very best of luck."

To register and know more details on Hero Dirt Biking Challenge, interested ones can log on to the company's official website. The company will be choosing the participants after the screening of the online submission forms, the first rounds will be held over multiple weekends in 45 cities and the shortlisted participants from this round will move to the regional rounds that will be held across 18 cities.

The final 100 riders will then go on to have a five-day regional bootcamp where they will get a chance to be trained under the ace Indian rider CS Santosh.

