Hero MotoCorp has discontinued Passion Pro in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 30, 2023

Passion Pro remained one of the key commuter motorcycles from the brand

Hero MotoCorp will continue to sell its Passion XTec and Passion Plus models

Priced at 85,000, Passion Pro was available in both disc and drum variants

Its power came from a 113.2 cc engine

 Check product page

The engine , churns out 9 bhp power and 9.89 Nm of peak torque

For transmission duty, it gets a 4-speed gearbox

The Passion Pro was Hero MotoCorp's second bestseller after the Splendor series

The reason behind discontinuation of Passion Pro is lowered sales

Discontinuation of Passion Pro comes as part of Hero MotoCorp's portfolio streamlining strategy
Know more about Hero Passion Pro discontinuation
Click Here