Passion Pro remained one of the key commuter motorcycles from the brand
Hero MotoCorp will continue to sell its Passion XTec and Passion Plus models
Priced at ₹85,000, Passion Pro was available in both disc and drum variants
Its power came from a 113.2 cc engine
The engine , churns out 9 bhp power and 9.89 Nm of peak torque
For transmission duty, it gets a 4-speed gearbox
The Passion Pro was Hero MotoCorp's second bestseller after the Splendor series
The reason behind discontinuation of Passion Pro is lowered sales
Discontinuation of Passion Pro comes as part of Hero MotoCorp's portfolio streamlining strategy