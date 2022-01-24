HT Auto
Home Auto News Here's why too much on-board car technology may make vehicles unsafe

Here's why too much on-board car technology may make vehicles unsafe

Automakers have been cramming in more and more complex features on-board, overloading drivers' brains with information and entertainment. This can easily lead to distraction while the vehicle is in motion.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jan 2022, 11:19 AM
File photo of a vehicle dashboard used for representational purpose only
File photo of a vehicle dashboard used for representational purpose only

Vehicles today come loaded with features in the on-board infotainment system and drivers behind the wheels have easy access to all these features, which implies that they can get easily distracted. While driving, the person behind the wheel could be scrolling through the Spotify app to pick the perfect album for the trip or could be answering an incoming call or text.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

While they pick an album or answer a call, they could easily get carried away and not fully concentrate on the road, possibly drifting closer to the edge of the lane. They might also miss looking out for pedestrians, cyclists and other vehicles as their attention gets divided between the road and the on-board features.

(Also read | Bad news for autonomous driving enthusiasts: No OEM meets IIHS safety criteria)

And if that's not enough, automakers have only been cramming in more and more complex features on-board, facilitating drivers' distraction by overloading their brains with information and entertainment when they should be concentrating on the road to avoid any mishaps, some safety experts believe. "This is a major and an increasing issue," Ian Jack, head of public affairs at the Canadian Automobile Association, told The Canadian Press.

The association is planning to launch a campaign to warn people about distracted driving. “It’s becoming increasingly challenging for people to manage these things inside their vehicle," Jack added. Independent studies have shown that even simple activities like eating or talking to a co-passenger can also distract drivers enough to hamper their ability to respond to emergency situations.

Recently, Tesla agreed to prevent drivers from playing video games on the console while the car is in motion after the US traffic safety regulators opened a probe into the matter. The agency said that the option to engage ‘Passenger Play’ on the main display during driving made drivers susceptible to distraction and raised the risks of an accident.

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2022, 11:19 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla vehicle safety safe driving
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Here's why too much on-board car technology may make vehicles unsafe
Here's why too much on-board car technology may make vehicles unsafe
Nissan relies on this material for CO2 reduction
Nissan relies on this material for CO2 reduction
BMW-powered AirCar flying car gets another step closer to mass production
BMW-powered AirCar flying car gets another step closer to mass production
Fortuner or Hilux? Toyota banks on different strokes for different folks
Fortuner or Hilux? Toyota banks on different strokes for different folks
Elon Musk shows off the graffiti art at Tesla Giga Berlin
Elon Musk shows off the graffiti art at Tesla Giga Berlin

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city