Heavy traffic at ITO, Yamuna Bridge area in Delhi on Tuesday

Heavy traffic congestion was seen at ITO and Yamuna bridge areas on Tuesday.

Several cars, two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws and a few buses were seen one the roads as people began going to their workplaces in the national capital during the fourth phase of Covid-19 lockdown.

As Centre has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31 to contain COVID-19 spread, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a detailed set of restrictions and relaxations in the national capital.

(Also Read: Fewer passengers to mechanical failures: Sorry state of cab drivers today)

According to the Delhi government, not more than one passenger is allowed in auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, and cycle-rickshaws. Also, no movement will be allowed between 7 pm and 7 am except for essential services and in case of an emergency.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) resumed its city bus services on Tuesday.

Delhi government on Monday allowed private offices to operate with full strength, stressing that offices should permit a majority of their staff to work from home.

"Private offices can open at full strength but they should try that most of the staff work from home," said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference.

(Also Read: Here are the rules of traveling in public transport in Delhi)

Moreover, construction activities are allowed in the national capital now but only with labourers who are present in the national capital. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.