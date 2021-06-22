'Gujarat EV Policy is 'promising and bold': Auto industry welcomes new move

Gujarat on Tuesday became the latest state in the country to announce an electric vehicle (EV) policy with the aim of quickening the pace of EV adoption here. Recognizing the need to make EVs more affordable for buyers as well as the numerous benefits for the environment, the state chief minister Vijay Rupani underlined the objective of taking such vehicles to more and more people while also expanding support infrastructure.

On expected lines, the auto industry was largely appreciative of the announcements. "The revised EV policy by the state of Gujarat post the recent amendments of the central FAME policy is an excellent move which will further bridge the gap and make the switch to electric vehicles an attractive option," said Naveen Munjal, MD at Hero Electric. "With this policy, the prices of Hero’s EVs will further come down making them the most affordable in the state of Gujarat when compared to pricing across the country."

Sohinder Gill, DG, Society of Manufacturers of electric vehicles (SMEV), also welcomed the announcement. "We thank the government of Gujarat for announcing a promising and a bold EV policy. The policy certainly has a potential to make Gujarat an EV hub and would mobilize a rapid adoption of electric vehicles in the state," he said. "The policy also gives thrust on the charging infrastructure that would address the issue of range anxiety, especially among the people who want to buy an electric four wheeler." Gill is also CEO at Hero Electric.

Tata Motors echoed similar sentiments. "We welcome the move by the Gujarat Government, offering incentive support for all categories of electric vehicles. This clearly signals a strong resolve of the government towards cleaner environment and a sustainable future for the country," said Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors.

The simultaneous focus of the Gujarat government on expanding charging infrastructure has also been highlighted by many. "The approval for the establishment of charging stations at the petrol pumps is a huge boost for the industry and we are certain that it will pave the way for faster adoption of EVs across the country," said Nakul Kukar, Founder and CEO of Cell Propulsion, an electric mobility start-up.

Yatin Gupte, Chairman and MD of Vadodara-based Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility Limited, is of the opinion that the benefit of the subsidies will bring more customers within the EV fold. "These initiatives of installing charging points, monetary subsidies, free registration of vehicles and making Gujarat a hub for electric vehicle companies will directly benefit the customers and environment," he said.