Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Govt will push EV adoption but will not stop registration of ICEs: Nitin Gadkari
File photo of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Used for representational purpose only)

Govt will push EV adoption but will not stop registration of ICEs: Nitin Gadkari

2 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2021, 05:57 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Union minister Nitin Gadkari, while addressing a virtual event, informed that the government will encourage the adoption of electric vehicles, but will not stop the registration of ICE vehicles.

  • Stressing on hydrogen fuel, Gadkari shared that he is going to buy a hydrogen-fueled car next month.

India is focusing on electrification and the government is encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles and usage of alternative fuels like ethanol, bio-LNG, green hydrogen, however, the country will not stop registration of vehicles with internal combustion engines, union minister Nitin Gadkari said.

While addressing a virtual event that was organised by the industry body Indian Chamber of Commerce(ICC), Gadkari also shared that the sales of electric vehicles are increasing as people are giving a positive response, though he added that nothing related to ICE vehicles should be made mandatory.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Gadkari informed that around 250 startups are working on EVs and hence this will bring down the cost of EVs.

In the past, he had mentioned that in the next two years, the cost of electric vehicles will be at par with ICE vehicles as the government is providing production linked incentives (PLI) as well as will install EV charging points across fuel stations and major highways.

(Also read | Aim to make Indian automobile sector no. 1 in world: Nitin Gadkari)

The road transport and highways minister also stated that he is putting efforts to encourage the usage of ethanol in aviation fuel as well. “We are encouraging (adoption of) electric vehicles (EVs), and (use) of alternative fuels like ethanol, bio-LNG, green hydrogen...(But) we are not going to stop anything (ICE vehicles)," he was quoted saying as in a PTI report.

Also bullish on green hydrogen as a significant fuel for the future, the minister shared that he is going to buy a car that will run on hydrogen next month.

(Also read | Hydrogen is better than petrol, diesel: Nitin Gadkari amid fuel price hikes)

Earlier, the union transport minister had stressed on the substitution of conventional fuels with ethanol as it is a more cost-effective and pollution-free motor fuel. He had also stated that flex-fuel engines will be made mandatory in the coming days. Gadkari added that following this move all petrol pumps can be replaced with ethanol pumps. Flex-fuel or flexible fuel is an alternative fuel made with combination gasoline, methanol or ethanol and a higher blend of ethanol in petrol.

(with inputs from PTI)

  • First Published Date : 23 Nov 2021, 05:57 PM IST