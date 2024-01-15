Govt aims to make India world's top automobile manufacturing hub, says Gadkari

The Indian government aims to make India the top automobile manufacturing hub in the world, claimed Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. Also, he reportedly reiterated that the central government aims to make the Indian auto sector a ₹25 lakh crore industry from the current ₹12.5 lakh crore. Besides that, Gadkari reportedly also asked the automobile manufacturers in the country to invest in clean technologies like electric vehicles, stating that otherwise, they would miss the bus.

This is not the first time Nitin Gadkari has claimed that the government wants to make the country the world's top automobile manufacturing hub. Also, he has previously said that the Indian auto sector would play a crucial role in the self-reliant India program as well as in making the country's economy a $5 trillion one.

While talking about the government's goal for the automobile manufacturing industry in India, Gadkari also claimed that when he took charge of the ministry, the country's automobile sector was seventh in the world, reported PTI. The minister reportedly also added that since then the industry has achieved a very respectable feat. "Now we have surpassed Japan and our number is third in the world," he stated, further adding that there is a huge potential in the auto sector as demand is not just in the domestic market but also in the international markets.

The minister also reportedly claimed the Indian automobile industry gets ₹4 lakh crore from exports and the sector also created four crore jobs across the country directly and indirectly. "This is the industry which is giving the maximum revenue as part of GST to state governments and the central government," he said. Speaking on electrification, Gadkari said sales of electric vehicles have increased multifold in India in the past few years and those who have made investments in the technology are benefiting while others who are late are struggling.

