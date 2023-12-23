HT Auto
India expected to see 1 cr EV sales annually by 2030, create 5 cr jobs: Gadkari

India is likely to see 1 crore Electric Vehicle (EV) sales a year and the segment is expected to generate about 5 crore jobs by 2030, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday. Addressing the 19th EV Expo 2023, Gadkari, "As per the Vahan database, 34.54 lakh EVs are already registered in India."

By: PTI
| Updated on: 23 Dec 2023, 18:08 PM
Nitin Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was addressing the 19th EV Expo 2023 (PTI)
The Union Road Transport and Highways minister asserted that India has the potential to become the number one EV maker in the world and the government is committed to making India a self-reliant country in clean energy production and mass application.

Gadkari said the government has also permitted retrofitting of existing polluting vehicles into hybrid and fully EVs.

The regulations have been finalised and technology demonstrations done successfully, he added.

He said the government intends to shift public transport and logistics to EVs.

TAGS: Electric cars Electric vehicles electric vehicles India Nitin Gadkari

