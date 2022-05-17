HT Auto
Google updates Android Auto app with new split-screen interface

The new 3-split screen mode will be available this summer. The company is also reportedly working on features like direct casting of the app from phones to the screen of the vehicle.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 May 2022, 10:06 AM
Google has announced the introduction of a new 3-split screen mode for the in-vehicle application Android Auto. In the new updates, which users can download from the Google PlayStore, now offers a new look with split-screen interface.

“Over the years, we’ve found there are three main functionalities that drivers prioritise in their cars: navigation, media, and communication. Android Auto will roll out a brand new interface that will help you get directions faster, control your media more easily, and have more functionality at your fingertips," Google said in a blog post describing all the changes to the app.

Android Auto is an in-vehicle application released by Google in 2014 that allows you to use a car navigation system by connecting your smartphone to the dashboard. Recently, improvements have been made to the functions, such as the ability to connect smartphones wirelessly, or the ability to use Android Auto on smartphones alone.

According to the announcement at Google, Android Auto will be able to use the 3-split screen mode for any screen size in the future. The largest part of the screen shows maps and navigation, the smaller screen shows music, podcasts, audio controls, and the other smaller screen shows suggestions from the Google Assistant.

This allows you to view clocks, estimated drive arrival times, text and phone notifications, and more at any time. You can also have the Google Assistant read the content of the message and respond with your own voice. And at the bottom or left side of the screen, you'll see the clock, signal status, battery level, notifications, app view, and Google Assistant.

The new 3-split screen mode will be available this summer. The company is also reportedly working on features like direct casting of the app from phones to the screen of the vehicle. It may also add more streaming options in the future.

