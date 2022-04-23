HT Auto
Home Auto News Gm Issues Recall For More Than 2,600 Suvs Due To Airbag Issue

GM issues recall for more than 2,600 SUVs due to airbag issue

General Motors has recalled 2,687 SUVs from the 2015 model year due to an issue of a faulty airbag that can explode during a crash.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Apr 2022, 11:16 AM
File photo used for representational purpose only. (Reuters)
File photo used for representational purpose only. (Reuters)
File photo used for representational purpose only. (Reuters)
File photo used for representational purpose only.

General Motors has recalled 2,687 SUVs from the 2015 model year due to an issue of a faulty airbag that can explode during an accident situation. There can also be a risk of flying shrapnel into the passenger cabin. GM's recall includes 542 units of the 2015 Buick Enclave manufactured between 5 November 2014 and 28 January 2015; 1,183 units of the 2015 Chevrolet Traverse produced between 5 November 2014 and 24 March 2015 and 962 models of the 2015 GMC Acadia that was manufactured between 29 October 2014 and 26 March 2015.

GM shared it knows about one incident in which the inflator exploded and this was brought to light by a letter from an attorney who represented an owner of a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse. According to a report, the letter stated that during a crash that took place on 18 February 2022, the front driver-side airbag inflator ruptured. The automaker also confirmed it after a subsequent inspection of the car.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Force Motors Gurkha New (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha New
2596 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 13.59 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mean Metal Motors Azani (HT Auto photo)
Mean Metal Motors Azani
NA
Add to compare
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹ 37.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | General Motors files patent for autonomous vehicle designed to train new driver)

The recall report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) does not hold the reason behind these ruptures, however, it does state that it contains a serious risk of injury or even death if these airbags explode. General Motors has, hence, recalled all vehicles fitted with airbags as part of the same producing lot as the inflator. The automaker plans to get in touch with customers from May 30. The company will ask the affected owners to return their vehicles to their dealership. The company also added the front driver’s side airbag will be inspected and replaced with a new one free of cost.

(Also read | General Motors plans to resurrect Bolt EV with major advertisement spending)

Last year, in October, Volvo recalled around 4,60,000 vehicles due to a similar issue. The recall affected cars such as Volvo S80 from 2001 to 2006 and S60 models from 2001 to 2009.

First Published Date: 23 Apr 2022, 11:16 AM IST
TAGS: General Motors GM
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new updates on the Yamaha Crosser include the use of an all-new LED headlamp at the front along with a fully digital instrument console.
2023 Yamaha Crosser launched as affordable rival to Hero XPulse 200
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of ₹1.26 crore.
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 accessories start from as low as 80. More details here
Car sales have increased globally in 2021 but the increase isn't seen in every major automobile market. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Italy exits list of world's biggest car markets. Where is India placed?

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

GM issues recall for more than 2,600 SUVs due to airbag issue
GM issues recall for more than 2,600 SUVs due to airbag issue
Royal Enfield Continental GT-R650 track ride experience: The pursuit of speed
Royal Enfield Continental GT-R650 track ride experience: The pursuit of speed
2022 Honda RS-X Repsol Edition breaks cover: Key things to note
2022 Honda RS-X Repsol Edition breaks cover: Key things to note
Driving to Goa without permit? Be ready to pay ₹10,000 fine
Driving to Goa without permit? Be ready to pay 10,000 fine
HMSI to make its Manesar facility a ‘Global Resource Factory’
HMSI to make its Manesar facility a ‘Global Resource Factory’

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city