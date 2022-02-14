HT Auto
Home News Get track ready with LEGO McLaren Formula One race car wrapped in 2021 livery

Get track ready with LEGO McLaren Formula One race car wrapped in 2021 livery

LEGO Technic McLaren F1 race car features a V6 cylinder engine with moving pistons, steering activated from the cockpit, suspension and differential.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Feb 2022, 01:20 PM
Side view of LEGO Technic McLaren Formula One race car (LEGO)
Side view of LEGO Technic McLaren Formula One race car (LEGO)

LEGO Technic has partnered with McLaren Racing to introduce a one-of-a-kind McLaren Formula One race car, paying homage to the team's iconic 2021 season livery. The LEGO model comprises 1432 pieces and with its exquisite design and functionality, it looks just like its real-life counterpart.

The LEGO technic version of the McLaren masterpiece has been fully modelled on the real-life version of the track car, featuring a V6 cylinder engine with moving pistons, steering activated from the cockpit, suspension and differential.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mclaren Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mclaren Gt
3994 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 3.72 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mclaren 720s (HT Auto photo)
Mclaren 720s
3994 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 4.65 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Being the first LEGO Technic version of a Formula One race car, the set offers quite a thrill to F1 enthusiasts.

(Also see pics | McLaren MCL36 makes debut)

The LEGO set offers a relaxing, hands-on and focused building activity for both kids and adults, helping them explore their passion for the sport. Once built, the LEGO model measures over 13 cm high, 65 cm long and 27 cm wide, and also features sponsor stickers, making it a display piece to cherish.

The LEGO Technic McLaren F1 car has arrived just in time as McLaren has revealed the actual new MCL36 F1 race car with 2022 colors. “We are excited to unveil the unique LEGO Technic model of our McLaren F1 car… that celebrates our 2021 season livery while giving fans a hands-on interpretation of the new 2022 F1 car design," said James Key, Executive Director, Technical, McLaren Racing.

The LEGO Technic McLaren Formula One race car will be available globally from March 1 on LEGO.com, in LEGO stores and other retailers globally as well as McLaren’s worldwide retailer network for € 179,99. “The partnership between the LEGO Group and McLaren continuously develops each time we get together for the next collaboration. We never stop trying to excite and inspire our fans by pushing the limits of possibility," said Niels Henrik Horsted, Head of Product, LEGO Technic.

First Published Date: 14 Feb 2022, 01:19 PM IST
TAGS: McLaren F1 race car McLaren LEGO
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Petrol, diesel price hikes lurching ahead, crude oil hits seven-year high
Petrol, diesel price hikes lurching ahead, crude oil hits seven-year high
Aston Martin, McLaren and Haas uncovered F1 cars for 2022 season: Key facts
Aston Martin, McLaren and Haas uncovered F1 cars for 2022 season: Key facts
Thailand weighs tax cuts, cash subsidies to develop electric vehicles market
Thailand weighs tax cuts, cash subsidies to develop electric vehicles market
Valentine's Day: MINI voted as the 'most romantic car' in this country
Valentine's Day: MINI voted as the 'most romantic car' in this country
Mahindra announces nation-wide service camp for Thar, XUV700, other car models
Mahindra announces nation-wide service camp for Thar, XUV700, other car models

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city