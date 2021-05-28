Geneva Motor Show to return next year, organisers announce dates for event

One of Europe’s most popular automotive event is all set to make a comeback after Covid-19 restricted organising such events last year or even this year. The organisers of the Geneva Motor Show have announced that the event will return in 2022.

The organisers of the Geneva International Motor Show took to social media to announce the dates for the event and open the registration process. The event will be held between February 19 and February 27 next year. February 17 has been set aside as the date for the press.

The organisers have also asked exhibitors to register their names to participate in the event by mid-July.

The 2020 Geneva Motor Show was cancelled last year for the first time since World War II. The iconic motor exhibition event was canceled after fears of the Covid-19 pandemic had forced Switzerland, the host country, to ban gatherings of more than a thousand people.

Sandro Mesquita, CEO of the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS), said, "With the dispatch of the tender packages, we are now officially starting the organisation of GIMS 2022. My team and I can hardly wait to present our concept to the exhibitors and subsequently to the public. We really hope that the health situation and the corresponding policy regulations regarding COVID-19 will allow us to bring it to life."