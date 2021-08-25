Geneva Motor Show shifted from Switzerland to Doha in Qatar from next year

The iconic Geneva International Motor Show, one of the oldest in the world, will be shifted from its traditional venue in Switzerland to Qatar from 2022. The organisers of the automotive show made the announcement today, saying that they have gone into a partnership with the Qatar Tourism.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at Doha Exhibition & Convention Centre (DECC), the venue where the automotive show will be held next. Earlier this year, the organisers had confirmed that the event will return in 2022.

The 2020 edition of the Geneva Motor Show was cancelled for the first time since World War II due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Efforts to hold it last year also failed as the crisis continued, and had forced the organisers to push back the 91st edition to next year.

The iconic annual automotive event will now be known as the Qatar Geneva International Motor Show. According to the joint press conference today, the event will be held between February 19 and 27 next year in a completely new format in Doha.

Maurice Turrettini, President of the Permanent Committee of the Geneva International Motor Show, said, “We are very proud and honoured, that Qatar Tourism has put their trust in us for the conception of the new motor show in Doha. Our partnership is the result of very trusting and constructive discussions from day one. The joint forces with Qatar Tourism empower us to focus on the upcoming 91st edition of GIMS in February 2022, where we will be able to gather ideas and learnings for the new motor show in Doha."

Akbar Al Baker, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, said, “In line with the national strategy, Qatar National Vision 2030, we are expanding our tourism proposition to position Qatar as a world-leading destination and ensure guests enjoy the very best of Qatar."

“In addition to extensive hotel and resort development, the refurbishment and creation of tourism assets and an expanding culinary scene, hosting internationally renowned events is an important pillar of our strategy. We’re pleased to partner with the highly distinguished Geneva International Motor Show and look forward to a collaborative relationship to bring this eminent event to our shores," he added.

The Geneva International Motor Show is more than a hundred-years old annual automotive carnival that was first held in 1905. The auto show has been graced with debut of some of the most iconic cars over the years such as the Ferrari 250 California Spider, Porsche 904, Lamborghini Diablo, and Jaguar E-Type.