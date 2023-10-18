Women perform 'Garba' on two-wheelers, cars while wielding swords

HT Auto
Home Auto News 'garba' On A Two Wheeler? Women In Rajkot Seen Wielding Swords While Riding Bikes

Festivities have kicked in for the year 2023 and with Navratri celebrations in full-swing, people across the country are participating in traditional and cultural dance programs such as Garba and Dandiya. In a fascinating performance, women in Rajkot, Gujarat were seen performing Garba on two- and four-wheelers on the third day of Navratri. A video posted by ANI on X (formerly Twitter) showed them wielding swords while driving vehicles.

Garba
The screengrab of a video from a Garba event at Rajvi palace in Gujarat shows women in traditional attires performing sword-wielding on vehicles. (ANI/X)
Garba
The screengrab of a video from a Garba event at Rajvi palace in Gujarat shows women in traditional attires performing sword-wielding on vehicles.

The video from a Garba event at Rajvi palace shows women in traditional chaniya choli attires performing Talwar Ras or sword-wielding. One woman could be seen riding a Royal Enfield bike while wielding a sword whereas another performed while driving a Land Rover car to honour Goddess Durga.

This was followed by a couple of women riding Honda Activa scooters while their pillion riders stood on their seats and wielded swords. All these vehicles were decorated with garlands. The show saw audiences cheering while a Durga song played in the background.

Soon after, six more women climbed onto the Land Rover and wielded swords while the woman driver kept taking rounds on the ground. The unique performance of these women in vibrant and colourful attires overwhelmed the audience, who kept cheering throughout.

The nine-day festival of Navratri began on October 15 and will end on October 24. During this festival, people worship Goddess Durga and her nine forms.

First Published Date: 18 Oct 2023, 17:11 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Land Rover Royal Enfield Land Rover Honda Activa

