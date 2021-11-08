Fuel shortage driving people of this country to go electric

The recent fuel crisis in the UK has made one-third of the UK motorists prone to buy electric vehicles. A study by Volkswagen Financial Services has found that 35 per cent of people among 2,000 participants said that they would like to buy electric vehicles owing to the recent fuel shortage that rattled the UK.

The fuel crisis took place in the country during late September and early October this year. There were huge queues at fuel stations as people started to panic buying fuel after a number of petrol stations announced that they ran out of fuel. Some petrol stations even started rationing petrol to consumers,m while others closed fuel stations as they were out of petrol. The whole situation was very worrisome for the motorists as well as for the UK government too.

The study found that 30 per cent of 18-24-year-old drivers and 31 per cent of 25-34-year-old drivers have admitted that they bought petrol out of panic. Compared to that the percentage of the panic buyers of petrol in the age group of 55-64 was only seven. The percentage further decreased to three in the age group of 65-74-year-old people.

Such a crisis witnessed by the motorists is driving them to be more open to adopting electric mobility. The emission norms that are becoming more stringent, guidelines set by the government to adopt electric mobility too are pushing the motorists to think positively about buying and using electric vehicles.

Besides that, the increasing options of electric vehicles, growing number of incentives and subsidies too are pushing the demand and sales of zero-emission vehicles. Growing awareness about global warming too is playing a key role in the growth of EV demand and sales.