Electric scooters are quite the rage in several countries around the world with more and more urban dwellers prefering it as a convenient, low-cost option to zip from one point in a city to another without caring much for traffic woes. But although these personal mobility options do indeed offer numerous benefits and are considered a boon for the environment, UK has been reporting a noticeable rise in the number of crimes being committed by people on e-scooters.

The advantages of riding an e-scooter for people at large are also what make these ideal for those with nefarious intentions. Silent and capable of zipping in and out of tight lanes beyond the reach of police cars and bikes, e-scooters have been involved in a number of criminal activities across the UK. From snatching valuables like mobile phones and purses of pedestrians to drug pedaling, e-scooters have emerged as a notorious option to swoop in and speed out. Isolated incidents have also seen criminals doing a shoot-by while on board e-scooters. One such incident was reported from a Coventry suburb where a man on an e-scooter shot at an Audi car.

According to a report in UK's DailyMail, the country's ministers are now being urged to take a serious look at the issue at hand and even possibly regulating the use of e-scooters. It is argued that the police force is under strain, possibly helpless, due to the quick and silent mode of such mobility options when used to carry out criminal activities.

Interestingly, it is still not legal to ride an e-scooter on public roads here unless part of a loan scheme. But media reports in the country have been highlighting how sales have still been booming with many companies witnessing tremendous year-on-year sales rise, especially amidst the pandemic.

With technology advancing at a rapid pace, some e-scooters on the market are capable of hitting speeds as high as 60 kmph and take longer before they need to be plugged in for a charge. While this does mean e-scooters are great options for people at large, it also turns into a boon for the few who may want to make use of such options for illegal purposes.