The growing buzz surrounding electric vehicles has not only meant traditional car makers looking at battery power to power their respective dreams but such vehicles have also caught the fancy of tech companies known worldwide for their array of gadgets. While Tesla has quite the lead when it comes to electric vehicles, challenge to its place of prominence may come as much from these tech giants as from traditional auto companies.

After reports Apple is gearing up to develop its EVs which could become a reality in a few years from now, Xiaomi is reportedly looking at diversifying into the lucrative field of battery-powered automobiles.

This could be a massive step in the global automotive market as Xiaomi's home base of China is already one of the largest EV markets in the world.

Here are five key things to know about Xiaomi's automotive plans, dreams and more: