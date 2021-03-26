From smartphones to smart cars, five things to know about Xiaomi's EV push1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2021, 09:42 AM IST
- Xiaomi reportedly wants to use a plant belonging to Great Wall Motors to give wings to its EV dreams.
The growing buzz surrounding electric vehicles has not only meant traditional car makers looking at battery power to power their respective dreams but such vehicles have also caught the fancy of tech companies known worldwide for their array of gadgets. While Tesla has quite the lead when it comes to electric vehicles, challenge to its place of prominence may come as much from these tech giants as from traditional auto companies.
After reports Apple is gearing up to develop its EVs which could become a reality in a few years from now, Xiaomi is reportedly looking at diversifying into the lucrative field of battery-powered automobiles.
This could be a massive step in the global automotive market as Xiaomi's home base of China is already one of the largest EV markets in the world.
Here are five key things to know about Xiaomi's automotive plans, dreams and more:
Xiaomi is one of the world's largest manufacturers of smartphones. In 2020, the company overtook Apple as the world's third-biggest smartphone maker.
But smartphones aren't its only core area of strength. Over the years, the Chinese company has diversified into producing television sets, wearables, home appliances and more.
Xiaomi has also dabbled in the automotive world before. It had teamed up with Lamborghini for a supercar-inspired GoKart called Ninebot GoKart Pro.
Prior to this, it had showcased its Redmi Bestune T77, an SUV with 143 hp of bragging power.
Reuters reported on Friday that Xiaomi Corp plans to manufacture its electric vehicles using Great Wall Motor Co Ltd's factory. Shares of Xiaomi and Great Wall Motors jumped once the report came out.
While Xiaomi hasn't officially confirmed its plans of diving into the world of EVs, several reports suggest that CEO Lei Jun himself has plans of leading the charge. Whether the eventual product will be at par with what is already on roads worldwide, remains to be seen.
Modern cars, especially EVs, are becoming more technologically advanced than ever before. A mile long list of gadgets, screens and features are widely seen as ways to woo buyers. And steps in this direction may have also emboldened companies in the consumer electronics' space to consider a debut in automobiles.
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST
2 min read . 10:37 AM IST
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST