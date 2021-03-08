From RWAs to market complexes: How Delhi govt is pushing for EV infrastructure

Soon after launching the Switch Delhi campaign to promote electric vehicles in the national capital, the Delhi government seems to be on an overdrive to improve EV infrastructure in the city. The state transport minister Kailash Gahlot is urging every possible agencies and institutions to help set up more EV charging stations in coming days.

The Switch Delhi campaign, launched in February, is an 8-week initiative to promote electric vehicles in Delhi to make the city clean and pollution-free. The campaign has entered its fifth week, during which the state government is focussing more on improved EV infrastructure to make buying an EV in Delhi more viable and practical.

Gahlot has already sent out letters to MLAs to provide all necessary help to RWAs in Delhi, so that EV charging facilities can be installed without much ado. The letter also seeks the MLAs to take the 'EV pledge' and make a commitment to contribute to a cleaner Delhi.

"If we want to win this fight against pollution, the whole city will have to come together. It is time to commit to switch to EVs and to make this a mass movement," Gahlot was quoted by news agency PTI.

"Residential charging stations will pay ₹4.5/kWh since these are low-tension (LT) electric supplies. Public charging stations with high tension (HT) points will attract a tariff of ₹4 per kWh. Delhi has one of the lowest tariffs for EV charging across the country," he said.

According to the state government, Delhi currently has 72 electric vehicle charging stations, the highest among all the cities in India. Gahlot aims to take the numbers up to 500 in the 6 months. The Delhi government recently said it aims to set up one EV charging station for every three kilometres.

Not only the residential complexes, the Delhi government is also pushing the malls, hotels and market complexes in the city to make the mission Switch Delhi a success. Gahlot has urged them to set up EV charging stations at these places as well. "We appeal to malls, corporates, market complexes, cinema halls and hotels to set up charging stations on their premises and make this a mass-movement," said Gahlot, according to PTI.

According to the minister, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has notified a policy which allows hotels, malls to install a sub-metre for EV charging at the EV tariff rate set by the board. The DERC has reduced the rates for EV charging recently to promote EV adoption. Charging rates for EVs, which are lower than commercial rates, will apply at these places.

(With inputs from agencies)